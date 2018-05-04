‘I Cannot Go Back to My Country’: Pregnant Mother Who Traveled With 2 Sons in Caravan Seeks Asylum

Gabriela Hernandez, the pregnant mother of two who was one of the first migrants from a recent caravan through Mexico to enter the United States to request asylum, remains with her children, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told CNN on Friday.

CNN has followed for weeks the trek of Hernandez, who traveled from Honduras with her two sons, ages 6 and 2. During their long journey they have battled hunger, exhaustion and chronic illness.

Now they are in the US immigration system after crossing the border Monday and seeking asylum because of the danger to their lives in their home country.

Nicole Ramos, a lawyer working with Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said she thinks Hernandez is likely transiting from the processing center at the San Ysidro Port of Entry near San Diego to an ICE family facility in Texas or Pennsylvania if she is allowed to remain with the children.

Hernandez left her husband after suffering domestic abuse, but gang members found her one day, demanding to know where her ex was. They said she had 12 hours to give him up or they would kill her 6-year-old.

She left that night, with her sons.

She has said she doesn’t have the energy to think what would be next if she is not granted asylum.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said. “I cannot go back to my country.”