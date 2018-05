Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Henderson was recently invited by UNICEF to go on an outreach mission to Kakuma, Kenya.

In part five of her series inside one of the largest refugee camps in the world, Megan tells how your donations are making a difference.

You can help the children of Kakuma with a $10 donation by texting KTLA to 864233. Contributions can also be made at ktla.com/unicef.