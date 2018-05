Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles officials announced Friday that the city and others California communities are joining a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to add a citizenship question to the Census in 2020.

Los Angeles County, and the cities of Long Beach, Oakland, Stockton and Fremont also joined the lawsuit, officials said.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 4, 2018.

