L.A. Author Zinzi Clemmons Accuses Pulitzer Prize Winner Junot Díaz of Sexual Misconduct

Los Angeles-based author Zinzi Clemmons is accusing Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Junot Díaz of forcibly kissing her when she was a grad student, and two other authors subsequently made allegations of verbal abuse.

“I was an unknown wide-eyed 26 yo, and he used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me. I’m far from the only one he’s done this 2, I refuse to be silent anymore,” Clemmons said in an early morning tweet Friday.

Clemmons, whose debut novel, “What We Lose,” was released in 2017, continued: “I told several people this story at the time, I have emails he sent me afterward (*barf*). This happened and I have receipts.”

Clemmons said she had “basically avoided literary functions and posted no photos of myself online” in order to avoid people like Díaz and was “sick of these talentless [people] dictating my life. No more.”

