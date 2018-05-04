Long Beach Bans Plastic Foam Food Packaging

The mayor of Long Beach signed into law on Friday a new ban on food packaging made of polystyrene, more commonly known under the brand name Styrofoam, in a bid to lessen the impact human waste has on marine environments. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 4, 2018.