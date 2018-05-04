The mayor of Long Beach signed into law on Friday a new ban on food packaging made of polystyrene, more commonly known under the brand name Styrofoam, in a bid to lessen the impact human waste has on marine environments. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 4, 2018.
Long Beach Bans Plastic Foam Food Packaging
-
Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into 2 Light Poles in Long Beach
-
Police Search for Robbers Who Held Up Long Beach Taco Restaurant
-
Long Beach Gets a Preview Before the Grand Prix
-
2 Dogs Stolen in Long Beach Home Burglary, Resident Says
-
Former Drug Addict Reunites With Long Beach Police Officer Who Helped Her Get Sober
-
-
Final Day of Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach
-
Queen Mary Ship in Long Beach to Rent Out ‘Haunted’ Room Beginning Friday, the 13th
-
Remains of Human Body Found Where Authorities Were Investigating Man’s Disappearance in Long Beach
-
Long Beach Physician Accused of Seeking Lewd Behavior With Minor; Additional Victims Sought: LAPD
-
Blood Drive Car Show in Long Beach
-
-
L.A. and Other California Communities Join Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Census Citizenship Question
-
Long Beach Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Child’s Mother
-
Authorities ID 2 Men Killed in Long Beach Triple Shooting; 1 Victim Was a Father of 5, Family Says