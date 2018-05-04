Long Beach Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Child’s Mother

A man pleaded no contest on Friday to killing his ex-girlfriend in front of their son in a 2015 domestic violence incident, prosecutors said.

A woman is distraught at the scene of a fatal shooting in Long Beach on Dec. 22, 2015. (Credit: KTLA)

Eric Jerome Williams Jr., 32, had been in a relationship with Jerica Owens for several years, and they had lived together before breaking up, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The former couple was at a residence in the 1900 block of Chestnut Avenue on Dec. 22, 2015, when the two began fighting, according to DA’s officials.

With their 20-month-old son present, Williams pulled out a firearm and shot Owens in the head multiple times, prosecutors said.

Owens’ body was found in an alley and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Long Beach police told KTLA at the time.

A neighbor who reported the crime said Owens had been holding her son a short time before she was shot.

After the gunfire rang out, Williams snatched the boy and attempted to flee with him but was located by police at a friend’s home, authorities said.

He was arrested that day and charged two days later, on Christmas Eve.

In addition to pleading no contest to second-degree murder on Friday, Williams admitted to personally and intentionally firing the gun in Owens’ death.

The 32-year-old is set to be sentenced on May 18. Prosecutors expect he will face 40 years to life in prison.