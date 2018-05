The US Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 6.9 quake in Hawaii in the last half hour.

The quake occurred about 10 miles southwest of Leilani Estates on the Big Island.

There have been 119 earthquakes on Hawaii’s big island in the last 24 hours, according to USGS seismology Jana Pursley.

“This is in almost exactly the same location at the deadly 1975 M 7.1 earthquake,” USGS tweeted.

M 6.9 – 16km SW of Leilani Estates, Hawaii, 2018-05-04 22:32:55 UTC, 5.0 km depth. https://t.co/g2hWHdnPex This is in almost exactly the same location at the deadly 1975 M 7.1 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/ImkbbL1ruq — USGS_Seismic (@usgs_seismic) May 4, 2018