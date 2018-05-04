Man Caught Falsifying Checks Using Bong Inside Parked Car in Riverside: Police

A man was arrested Friday after an officer caught him inside a parked car in Riverside falsifying checks using a pipe, authorities announced.

Kane Herrera, a 21-year-old Riverside resident, was booked into jail on suspicion of forgery-altering checks, possession of stolen property, identity theft and drug violations, the Riverside Police Department said.

The agency said an officer was patrolling the 8700 block of Trautwein Road in Orangecrest around 7:30 a.m. when he noticed a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Acura sedan parked behind a Dollar Tree store.

The officer approached the car, spoke with the driver and noticed several pieces of mail on the man’s lap and what appeared to be methamphetamine on the armrest, according to Riverside police.

The agency said the officer detained the subject and continued to investigate the vehicle, where he found a bong containing a personal check submerged in acetone.

Investigators believe the man used the liquid to wash away ink from checks. A dry check where the suspect had written his name and a “large sum” of money was discovered in the car, according to the department.

The officer also reported finding credit and identification cards, passports, more checks and DMV documents. The mail belonged to nearly 100 residents in Riverside and neighboring cities, according to the Police Department.

Detectives planned to contact potential victims while the case remained under investigation.