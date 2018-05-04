BREAKING: Possible Person of Interest Detained Following Fatal Stabbing in Rolling Hills Estates

Newport Harbor High School Students, Teachers Stage Walkout Over Reported Rat Infestation

Officials from the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District plan to visit Newport Harbor High School next week to investigate the campus for rats, which sparked a student and teacher walkout.

The campus of Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach, Calif. on Nov. 28, 2012. Vector control learned of complaints of a rat infestation at the Newport Beach campus on Tuesday from the Orange County Environmental Health Division. (Credit: Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Lora Young, a vector control spokeswoman, said a date was not set as of Thursday afternoon.

“Once we’re out there, we can make a better recommendation to the school,” she said.

Annette Franco, spokeswoman for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, said Thursday that the district hadn’t heard from OC Vector Control about a planned visit.

