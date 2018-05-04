Newport Harbor High School Students, Teachers Stage Walkout Over Reported Rat Infestation

Officials from the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District plan to visit Newport Harbor High School next week to investigate the campus for rats, which sparked a student and teacher walkout.

Lora Young, a vector control spokeswoman, said a date was not set as of Thursday afternoon.

“Once we’re out there, we can make a better recommendation to the school,” she said.

Annette Franco, spokeswoman for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, said Thursday that the district hadn’t heard from OC Vector Control about a planned visit. Read the full story on LATimes.com.