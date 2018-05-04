Possible Person of Interest Detained Following Fatal Stabbing in Rolling Hills Estates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man closely matching the description a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a woman Thursday afternoon in the parking garage of a mall in Rolling Hills Estates was being detained by authorities in Harbor City Friday morning.

Officials have not confirmed if the man was linked to the stabbing, but did tweet a that a person detained in the 1600 block of Pacific Coast Highway "may possibly be the person of interest" sought in connection to the Rolling Hills Estates investigation.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the man was wearing what appeared to be the same style Atlanta Falcons baseball cap and dark-colored jacket the person of interest wore in surveillance images provided by authorities.

The victim in Thursday’s killing, identified by a coroner's official as 66-year-old Susan Leeds of Rancho Palos Verdes, was found bleeding in her SUV on the lower level of a parking garage at the Promenade on the Peninsula mall located in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive. Leeds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Leeds was married and had two adult children.

A transient wearing an Atlanta Falcons baseball cap and a dark-colored jacket was identified as a "homicide person of interest" after a search of a nearby shopping center showed him on surveillance images.

No witnesses to the stabbing were found.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.