KTLA 5 and our partners at the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians invite you to watch some of the world’s best cyclists compete at the Redlands Bicycle Classic this weekend. You’ll enjoy racing, great food and more. You can catch the starts of the various race stages at Citrus and 6th streets in downtown Redlands on Saturday and Sunday. And KTLA will be there, with our mobile video kiosk. Be sure to stop by and say hi. For more information about the race, visit http://redlandsclassic.com