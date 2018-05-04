Security Cameras Capture Handcuffed Man Throwing Himself Off Second Floor of Utah Courthouse

Security camera images show a handcuffed man running out of a courtroom and throwing himself over a railing to the floor below at a courthouse in  Utah, KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City reported.

Christopher Clay Rudd

Christopher Clay Rudd is shown in a photo released by the Mapleton Police Department. 

A spokesman for Utah State Courts identified the man as Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, who was supposed to be appearing before a judge "for an order to show cause for skipping out on his rehab."

The security camera images also show a bailiff attempting to break Rudd's fall. Rudd appeared to have been bleeding from a head wound after the fall.

Mapleton Police arrested Rudd on April 26 for theft, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and drug-related charges.