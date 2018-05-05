ACLU Case That Calls for Ending ICE Practice of Separating Families at Border to Be Decided by SoCal Federal Judge

A federal court judge in San Diego will decide whether to issue an injunction ordering federal immigration officials to stop automatically separating children from their parents when they are taken into custody at the nation’s border.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactical officer Kevin Carlos watches as a fellow officer drives off an ATV on Jan. 18, 2011, in the Tohono O'odham Nation, Ariz. (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw said he would issue a ruling later on a case filed by the American Civil Liberties Union that seeks to stop the practice by Immigration and Customs Enforcement of separating families.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

