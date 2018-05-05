2 Young Girls Abducted From L.A., Prompting Amber Alert Across SoCal

An Amber Alert was issued across three Southern California counties Saturday evening after two young girls had been kidnapped in the early morning hours, officials said.

Kayleigh and Madison Gaines were abducted from Los Angeles around 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The exact location and circumstances were unclear.

The alert was active for Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

They were believed to be traveling with suspect Anthony Lee Gaines Jr. in a 2014 black Dodge Challenger with purple racing stripes and California license plate No. 7WKZ957.

Authorities said Anthony should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photos of the children, suspect and car were not immediately distributed by officials.

Kayleigh is a 7-year-old black girl, about 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 67 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be wearing a blue shirt that reads “dreamer,” black tights and purple Crocs sandals, CHP said.

Madison is 5 years old, also black, and measures around 4 feet 1 inch tall. She weighs 65 pounds, has braided, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with three cats on it, blue tights and pink Crocs.

Gaines, 29, was described as a black man who is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is believed to be wearing all black: a black shirt, black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black and gold shoes, officials said.

Officials did not release information about the relationship between the suspect and children.

Check back for updates on this developing story.