DUI Checkpoints Set up Throughout SoCal as Revelers Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Authorities were hoping to crack down on drunken driving as Cinco de Mayo was celebrated on Saturday, and DUI checkpoints had been erected across Southern California. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 5, 2018.
