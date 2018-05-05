× Group Aims to Relaunch Minuteman Project, Fortify Border in Response to Central American Caravan

Pledging to report unauthorized entries into the United States — and shame any state leaders who welcome them — about 20 border security supporters assembled Saturday morning near Jamul.

The group, including members of the Minuteman patrol movement, coordinated volunteers to watch over designated border regions for 24 hours.

Their vigil, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, was meant to help federal officers, Minuteman leader Tim Donnelly said.

By reporting unauthorized border crossings, the observers hope to help outnumbered border officers, Donnelly said. He is a Republican candidate for the 8th congressional district, which covers much of the desert area north of Imperial County.

