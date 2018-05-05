Jockey Riding Favorite to Win 2018 Kentucky Derby, ‘Justify,’ Speaks Ahead of Race

The favorite to win the 2018 Kentucky Derby, "Justify," recently won the 2018 Santa Anita Derby and the jockey riding him, Mike Smith, spoke with KTLA just days ahead of the big race. David Pingalore reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 30, 2018.