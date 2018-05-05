Koreatown Triple-Murder Suspect Is Tried in China in Case That Could Set New Precedent

Walt Teague had given up hope of making an arrest in the Koreatown triple murder.

The suspect, Tai Zhi Cui, had fled Los Angeles for his native China, which has no extradition treaty with the United States.

If Chinese police would confirm that Cui was indeed in China, Teague could at least close the almost decade-old case. In a cavernous room off Tiananmen Square, he met with nearly two dozen Chinese police officials.

The highest-ranking officer then made an unexpected offer to Teague, a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant: “We’re very interested in trying him in our courts.”

