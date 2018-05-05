× Neo-Nazi Senate Candidate Kicked Out of California Republican Party Convention in San Diego

An anti-Semitic GOP Senate candidate was kicked out of the California Republican Party’s convention in San Diego on Saturday morning, with one witness saying he was dragging and kicking an Israeli flag while being escorted out.

Party officials said that, from the outset of the convention the candidate, Patrick Little, was not welcome at the gathering.

“There’s no room for that kind of hate speech that that man uses,” said Cynthia Bryant, executive director of the California Republican Party.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Little praised Adolf Hilter. His website is filled with anti-Semitic rants.

