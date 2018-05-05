Saturday “Gayle on the Go!, Saturday, May 5th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

If you looking for something interesting to do with family and friends, here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

Wild for the Planet

L.A. Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

They’re going wild at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s WILD FOR THE PLANET weekend. There are animal feedings, keeper talks and demonstrations, information focusing on the importance of protecting the environment, its creatures, and more. There is some much happening at this event, it’s a good idea to the WILD FOR THE PLANET schedule at http://www.lazoo.org.

Bowling for Rhinos

6pm to Midnight

Jewel City Bowl

135 South Glendale Avenue

Glendale

aazklosangeles.org

We have an opportunity to help protect critically endangered rhinos at “Bowling for Rhinos” at Jewel City Bowl in Glendale.

For more information about this fundraiser as well as yearlong rhino protection work, take a look at the website:

aazklosangeles.org

John Wayne’s Celebration Cruises on the Wild Goose

Hornblower Cruises & Events South

2431 West Coast Highway

Newport Beach

949 631 2469

http://www.hornblower.com

Celebrate the life and legend of actor John Wayne aboard his former yacht the Wild Goose. A portion of the proceeds from your dining cruise visit will be donated to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation to fulfill his wish to find a cure.

Free Admission!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography. The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”

See the images, plus special photographic displays, a documentary and participate in the opportunity to tell your own story to the Library of Congress at this FREE Annenberg Space for Photography venue.

2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Arcadia

http://www.pasadenashowcase.org

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design is waiting for you.

We can tour an estate of architectural significance that has been completely renovated by prominent designers using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.

The success of the annual fundraising tours provides resources to support community music and arts programs.

Spring Blooms & Cherry Blossoms

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

DescansoGardens.org

It’s Cherry Blossom time at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge. In addition to the Springtime bloom, celebrate Japanese culture at the Descanso Gardens with origami demonstrations, flower arranging workshops, and daily tours.

Old Pasadena Historic District Walking Tours

Old Pasadena

626 441 6333

Pasadenaheritage.org

Explore Old Town Pasadena with trained docents, who will teach you and show you one of the finest examples of downtown revitalization in the country. For tour fees and schedule information, please check the website pasadenaheritage.org

Planes of Fame Air Show 2018

Chino Airport

Gates Open at 8am

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

And, history is happening at the Planes of Fame Air Show in Chino. More than 40 historic aircraft are on display and in the air. Also, there is a Kids Zone and we have an opportunity to hear from some of our most honored veterans.

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.