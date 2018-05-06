Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Visit U.S.-Mexico Border in San Diego

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit the U.S. Mexico-border in San Diego on Monday to discuss the immigration enforcement efforts of the Trump Administration.

Justice Department officials said Sessions would hold a press conference with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan at 1 p.m. The location was not disclosed.

Sessions’ visit follows a March visit by President Donald Trump to Otay Mesa to survey border wall prototypes. Other administration officials also have made recent visits to the border region.

On April 18, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen paid a visit to Calexico to see the replacement of a border barrier. Later that month, Vice President Mike Pence addressed Homeland Security and Border Patrol employees at the El Centro Border Patrol Station about plans for a new border wall and to call for tougher enforcement measures.

