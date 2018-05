If you studied her acrobatics in the tiny kitchen at Teddy’s Tacos in City of Industry, the truth about Elena Castro would not be apparent.

She bends, stoops, stirs, chops, slices, dices and spins around co-workers in a dance that looks like a cross between roller derby and ballet.

You would not guess she started working 70 years ago at her parents’ business in Nayarit, Mexico.

You would not believe she is 81.

