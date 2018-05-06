Dog Attack That Killed Baby in Sherman Oaks a ‘True Tragedy,’ Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Animal control officers have taken custody of three dogs after at least one of them fatally mauled a 3-month-old girl in a Sherman Oaks home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack was reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in the 14400 block of Benefit Street, and the girl died later from her injuries at a hospital, authorities said. The dogs were family pets, according to the LAPD.

"This is a horrible case," said Capt. Lillian Carranza of the LAPD's Van Nuys Station. "It has touched all involved family, friends and first responders. Our hearts go out to the family and friends. As I understand, next Sunday would have been the mother's first Mother's Day."

Carranza said the case is a "true tragedy" with no indication of neglect or criminal intent. The family, she said, is distraught.

34.148972 -118.451357