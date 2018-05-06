Man Fatally Shot Outside Bar in Cudahy: LASD

A man was fatally shot outside a bar in Cudahy, authorities said on Sunday.

An individual alerted patrolling deputies about a gunshot victim in the 5000 block of Clara Street at around 9:47 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers responded to a bar’s parking lot and discovered a 53-year-old man on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, the agency said.

Investigators said shots were heard coming from a sedan while the victim was standing in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle then fled in an unknown direction, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The incident appeared to be gang-related, detectives said.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.