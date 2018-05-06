Sen. Joni Ernst Jabs at Garcetti, Says a Lot of Californians Are Moving to Iowa

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst took a jab at California politicians, notably Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, as she addressed the state GOP convention on Saturday night.

“It’s odd that I’m coming out to California from Iowa, because what we’ve seen recently is a lot of folks from California coming to Iowa,” she told several hundred delegates and guests gathered in San Diego.

Ernst noted that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco would be fundraising with Iowa Democrats on Sunday, and that Garcetti recently visited the state as he ponders launching a presidential bid.

“And he was talking about how we need to create jobs. And you know what, Mayor, you are absolutely correct. And with a Republican governor in Iowa, two Republican United States senators, a Republican Legislature and a Republican president, that’s exactly what we have done in Iowa,” Ernst said, noting that unemployment in the state had fallen to 2.8%, the lowest in 17 years.

