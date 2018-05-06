Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 6th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Celebrate Sunday by exploring something new and something different. Here are some suggestions on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

Free Dental Day

Bright Now! Dental

140 North Victory Boulevard, Suite 101

Burbank

818 531 1933

http://www.brightnow.com

Free dental services are available to the underinsured and low income individuals courtesy Bright Now! Dental and the Smiles for Everyone Foundation in Burbank. To learn if you qualify for cleanings, x-rays, fillings, extractions and more, call 818 531 1933.

Closing Soon!

Jasper Johns at the Broad

“Something Resembling Truth”

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6200

thebroad.org

Closing soon this special exhibition JASPER JOHNS SOMETHING RESEMBLING TRUTH. This represents six decades of artwork by iconic American artist Jasper Johns that includes his iconic paintings of the American flag and more.

This collection of paintings, sculptures, prints, and drawings closes to the public Sunday, May 13th.

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.californiascience.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of his tomb. The California Science Center's immersive exhibition will display more than 150 real artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibition’s curated collection represents the largest assembly of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever on public display outside of Egypt, which has historically been limited to approximately 50 items.

On display are items the Boy King himself used in life and in death, including: golden jewelry, elaborate carvings, sculptures, and ritual antiquities.

Forty percent of these artifacts have never been outside Egypt before now.

Wild for the Planet

L.A. Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

They’re going wild at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s WILD FOR THE PLANET weekend. There are animal feedings, keeper talks and demonstrations, information focusing on the importance of protecting the environment, its creatures, and more. There is some much happening at this event, it’s a good idea to the WILD FOR THE PLANET schedule at http://www.lazoo.org.

Free Admission!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography. The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”

See the images, plus special photographic displays, a documentary and participate in the opportunity to tell your own story to the Library of Congress at this FREE Annenberg Space for Photography venue.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

Renfair.com

If it’s Springtime, it time for the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Now through the weekend of May 20th, we can party like its 16th century England with a visit from the Queen, jousting dancing, food and shopping.

Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance

905 Loma Vista Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.beverlyhills.org

One of California’s premier car events is happening in Beverly Hills. The Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance features more than one-hundred vintage vehicles including motorcycles. Proceeds from this event help the preservation and restoration of the historic Greystone Mansion, which is a nationally registered landmark.

Planes of Fame Air Show 2018

Chino Airport

Gates Open at 8am

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

History is happening at the Planes of Fame Air Show in Chino. More than 40 historic aircraft are on display and in the air. Also, there is a Kids Zone and we have an opportunity to hear from some of our most honored veterans.

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.