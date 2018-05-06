Video Shows Man Being Called Racial Slurs, Beaten at Downtown L.A. 7-Eleven Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several people can be seen standing and watching, in cell phone video, as a man and woman begin beating an older man inside a downtown L.A. 7-Eleven convenience store after the woman berated the store clerk and told her to "Go back to Mexico," according to the woman who shot the video.

Myra Olvera, who took the video on her phone, said the pair began beating the man after he tried to defend the clerk who one of them had just been insulting. It happened at the 7-Eleven near the corner of West 7th Street and South Olive Street last Tuesday, the day of "May Day" rallies in the area.

Things started going sour after the clerk told the woman that she would have to help the long line of customers first before heating up her food, Olvera said.

"Go back to Mexico" and "you're fat" and "you're ugly" are some of the things the woman then told the clerk, according to Olvera.

The woman, who is black, also made comments about other customers in the store being "f****ing Mexicans," Olvera said.

After the woman yelled at the clerk, another customer told her, "have some respect," and that's when she started to attack him, according to Olvera. Video captured on Olvera's cell phone shows the woman kicking some of the customer's luggage. She and someone else, who appears to be either a young man or teen, both shout racial slurs at the man who intervened before they start physically beating him.

"(I was) scared at the moment because I didn't know if they were going to pull out a gun," Olvera said.

In the video, other customers and at least two people dressed in security uniforms all stand still and watch as the pair beats the man.

Olvera said she was too afraid to try to stop the assault.

She said she tried to help the man report the incident to the police, as she was there when LAPD officers later arrived. But he had already left as he was afraid and didn't want to report it, she said.

Once she posted the disturbing video online, however, the man's family came forward and identified him as Frankie Martinez. His family said he is missing but may be homeless, and they have been trying to get in touch with him.

"I don't know where he's at and I want them to find him," his sister, Dahlia Martinez, said through tears.

"I want them to get justice for these people for what they did to my brother," she said.

In an emotional interview with KTLA, she described him as a gentle soul as he can be seen hesitating to fight back in the video.

"This shouldn't have happened. He didn't do nothing," she said.

Authorities have not released information about the incident. Although police arrived to the scene, no report was ever filed.

But Olvera still hopes something can be done.

"It could be anyone. I just want justice for this man," she said. "Hopefully, first God can find him and he's safe."

Anyone who has information can contact the LAPD or leave an anonymous tip through L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.