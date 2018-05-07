1 Killed in Fiery Crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed in a fiery crash on the northbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood a short time after a hit-and-run was reported in the same area Monday morning.

The fatal crash occurred about 2 a.m. just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Millin Mateo said.

A white Ford Fusion veered off the road for unknown reasons and struck a concrete barrier after going up the embankment, Mateo said.

The vehicle ended up back on the roadway, where it caught fire.

One person inside the vehicle died in the crash, Mateo said.

A second person managed to get out of the vehicle and was seen sitting on the right shoulder, a witness told Officer Patrick Kimball.

No word on that person’s condition was immediately available.

Prior to the crash, a hit-and-run was reported nearby on the freeway, Mateo confirmed.

A witness said the suspected hit-and-run driver fled the scene before it was involved in the fiery crash.

Investigators have not confirmed if the Ford was involved in the earlier hit-and-run.

A SigAlert was issued about 2:30 a.m. for the closure on all but one lane on the northbound side of the freeway during the investigation.

All lanes were reopened by 6 a.m., video from the scene showed.