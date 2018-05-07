Actor Ken Jeong Stops Show to Help Rescue Fan During Stand-up Set in Phoenix

Is there a doctor in the house?

As one lucky audience member learned Saturday, whenever Ken Jeong is performing, the answer is yes.

Jeong, an actor whose comedy has been featured in “The Hangover,” “Community” and the sitcom “Dr. Ken,” stopped his stand-up routine mid-set over the weekend when a woman in the audience began having a seizure.

The comedian’s representative confirmed to the Associated Press that Jeong — whose life before Hollywood included a medical degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a gig in internal medicine — tended to the woman along with an emergency medical technician until paramedics arrived.

