Chef Luca Moricono and his mom, Grazia, joined us live to tell us all about the dinner and movie series leading up to Mother’s Day. Culina at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is celebrating Mother’s Day with an extra special touch this year. Grazia is flying in from Lucca, Italy for a special ‘mother and son’ dinner and a movie series. Available all week-long, guests can enjoy Mama Grazia's special four-course prix fixe menu, followed by a showing of a thoughtfully-selected Mother’s Day-themed movie inside the property’s private Screening room for $79 per person. The lineup of movies includes Mamma Mia — Monday, May 7, Mr. Mom — Tuesday, May 8, Steel Magnolias — Wednesday, May 9, Blind Side — Thursday, May 10 And Mamma Mia — Friday, May 11. The heartwarming “Mamma Mia” cinematic package, which includes dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the film screening at 8:00 p.m., is open to the public, and reservations can be made by calling 310.860.4000. For more information, you can also go to their website or follow them on social media.
Celebrate Mother’s Day at Culina Four Seasons
