Celebrating National Nurses Week With Jaanuu’s Fashionable Uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The co-founder of Jaanuu Scrubs, Dr. Neela Sethi Young, joined us live with looks from her line Jaanuu, fashionable innovative nurse uniforms that don’t sacrifice style for comfort and fit. Derived from the word “Jaan”, which means life in Hindi, the brand works to breathe new life and elevated, informed style into nurses uniforms one sketch and fabric swatch at a time. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.