Early Voting in California’s Primary Election Has Begun

Early voting began Monday for the June 5 California primary election.

Officials have sent out mail-in ballots to nearly 2.2 million voters in L.A. County, 900,000 in Orange County and 633,000 in Riverside County. In San Bernardino County, ballots will be sent to vote-by-mail voters starting Wednesday, election officials said in a news release.

The primary election will allow Californians to pick their top two choices to become the state’s next governor, U.S. senator and, in a handful of districts, congressional representative. The two candidates who garner the most votes in each race will appear on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 6.

Five propositions also will be voted on statewide. Click here for the official voter information guide.

Registered voters who want to avoid Election Day lines still have time to request a vote-by-mail ballot, though the process varies from county to county.

Mail-in ballots must be turned in to one of the locations given below, sent back to election officials by May 29 or dropped off at any polling location on Election Day.

Los Angeles County

Absentee ballots can be turned in at more than 100 drop-off locations across the county.

Early voting can also be done at the registrar-recorder’s office, on the third floor of the building at 12400 Imperial Highway in Norwalk.

Those without a vote-by-mail ballot can request one online, or by using the form on the back of the sample ballot they should have received.

Additional information can be found at LAVote.net.

More than 2.1 million Vote by Mail ballots for the June 5th Statewide Direct Primary Election have been mailed. Here is a picture of our outgoing process. #behindthescenes #LAVotes #June5th – more: https://t.co/HxuVYOjd6P pic.twitter.com/itta5vEVyc — Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) May 7, 2018

Orange County

Voting service centers will be open daily through June 4 in Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Irvine, Mission Viejo and Santa Ana. Click here for locations and details.

Those without an early ballot can apply for one on the county registrar’s website.

Replacement ballots can be obtained by calling 714-567-7600 or visiting OCVote.com/replacement.

A record number of people in the county have registered to vote early, Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley said.

Additional information can be found at OCVote.com.

San Bernardino County

Early voters can turn in their ballots at one of 57 drop-off locations across the county.

Those who wish to obtain a mail-in ballot can fill out this application and return it via mail, fax, email or in person. If the voter received a sample ballot, they can also use the form on the back to request an absentee ballot.

Additional information can be found at SBCountyElections.com.

Riverside County

The county registrar’s office, at 2724 Gateway Drive in Riverside, will be open for early voting through June 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except on holidays. The office will also open Saturdays May 26 and June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters can also head to one of three locations May 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Galleria at Tyler in Riverside, Westfield Palm Desert and the Promenade Temecula.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at participating city clerks’ offices, listed here, or at the county registrar’s office.

Those without mail-in ballots can request one by filling out this form, or by using the form on the back of the sample ballot they should have received.

Additional information can be found at www.voteinfo.net.