House Votes to Name L.A. Post Office for Motown Legend Marvin Gaye

He shaped the sound of Motown in the 1960s and 1970s, and legend Marvin Gaye could soon have a Los Angeles post office carrying his name.

The House of Representatives on Monday approved legislation to name the post office at 4040 W. Washington Blvd. in Gaye’s honor by a voice vote.

Born in Washington, D.C., Gaye scored a series of hit songs from “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” to “Sexual Healing” that topped the record charts for more than 20 years. His song “What’s Going On,” recorded after a fellow soul singer witnessed police brutality at an antiwar rally in Berkeley, was a No. 1 hit in 1971.

“He has been such a powerful cultural figure,” said bill sponsor Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), adding that his songs about social consciousness contributed to American awareness of the anti-war movement.

