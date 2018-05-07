Man Accused of Trying to Burn Several Sex Offenders to Death at Florida Motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is accused of trying to burn several sex offenders to death at a Florida motel.

Jorge Porto-Sierra, 50, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder after the incident last week, WESH in Orlando reported

Porto-Sierra confessed to the crime and said he arrived at the motel to "barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them," the station reported.

Authorities said the suspect broke a window at a room at the Friendly Village Inn in Kissimmee to pour gasoline inside.

Witnesses said he screamed, "I'm going to kill you, child molester," and started throwing gasoline on the room's front door, all while carrying a cigarette. He's also accused of pouring gasoline on a car.

At least two of the four victims are confirmed sex offenders, the station reported.

When asked by authorities why he didn’t carry out his threats, Porto-Sierra responded, "You got here too soon," according to WESH.