Man Dies in Police Custody; Use of Force Investigation Underway in South L.A.

A use of force investigation is underway Monday after a man died in police custody in South Los Angeles the day before.

The incident was reported about noon Sunday when police received a call about a possible prowler at 4400 Town Avenue.

Police confronted the man and while officers were taking him into custody they deployed some sort of use of force, Sgt. Mario Marqueze told KTLA.

The man was taken to a hospital where he eventually died, Marqueze said.

No further details, including the man’s identity, have been released.