Police Seek to ID 2 Men Caught on Video Robbing 7-Eleven in Garden Grove

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men, one of them armed, who were caught on video robbing a convenience store in Garden Grove early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Nelson Street and Garden Grove Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., just after the incident had occurred, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

The men had gone up to the register to pay for a bottle of water when the clerk confronted one of them about an item he had snuck into his pocket, surveillance video from the store shows.

Just as that man takes the item out and sets it on the counter, the second man pulls out a black revolver and points it at the cashier, police said.

Both men appear to order the store employee to hand over cash, but he doesn’t. Eventually, the man who had pocketed the item jumps over the counter and steals an unknown amount of money from one of the registers.

The armed man can also be seen making off with another cash register’s screen.

Both men fled the store and ran north to Pearl Street, before jumping in a four-door car from the ’90s and heading west on Pearl Street, officials said.

Neither the 26-year-old cashier nor at least one other person in the store at the time were hurt, according to police.

Both suspects were unmasked the entire time, with their faces clearly visible on surveillance footage.

Police describe both as Latino men between 18 and 25 years and weighing around 120 pounds.

The man who took cash from the register is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt and black baseball cap, officials said.

The other man, carrying a black revolver, measures around 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information can contact Garden Grove police at 714-741-5800.