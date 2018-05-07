× Record Number of Tourists Visited L.A. County Last Year, Pumping $22.7B Into Local Economy

A record number of tourists injected $22.7 billion into the Los Angeles County economy last year, countering fears that a strong dollar and tough rhetoric from the White House might scare off international tourists.

The county hosted 41.2 million domestic visitors and 7.3 million international visitors in 2017, a 2.6% increase over 2016 — marking the seventh straight year of new highs, according to the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.

Economists estimate the $22.7 billion of direct spending by visitors generated an overall economic effect of $34.9 billion when calculating the ripple effect on purchases of other goods and services. The direct spending total represented a 3.9% increase over 2016, according to the tourism board.

“We’re breaking tourism records year after year, because Los Angeles has always been a place that welcomes the world,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has set a goal of drawing at least 50 million tourists a year.

