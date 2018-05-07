Record Number of Tourists Visited L.A. County Last Year, Pumping $22.7B Into Local Economy

Brian McCarthy, left, of Newport Beach, Linda Satoris of Germany, Bonita Getrouw of San Francisco and Brian's wife, Junette, stand near the Hollywood sign in this undated photo. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A record number of tourists injected $22.7 billion into the Los Angeles County economy last year, countering fears that a strong dollar and tough rhetoric from the White House might scare off international tourists.

The county hosted 41.2 million domestic visitors and 7.3 million international visitors in 2017, a 2.6% increase over 2016 — marking the seventh straight year of new highs, according to the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.

Economists estimate the $22.7 billion of direct spending by visitors generated an overall economic effect of $34.9 billion when calculating the ripple effect on purchases of other goods and services. The direct spending total represented a 3.9% increase over 2016, according to the tourism board.

“We’re breaking tourism records year after year, because Los Angeles has always been a place that welcomes the world,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has set a goal of drawing at least 50 million tourists a year.

