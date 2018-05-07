× Selection of New LAPD Chief Moves Forward as Mayor Garcetti Is Presented With 3 Finalists

The names of three finalists for Los Angeles police chief have been forwarded to Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Police Commission announced Monday.

The five-member civilian commission, which oversees the Los Angeles Police Department, moved quickly after interviewing five candidates — all department veterans — on Wednesday. There were 31 applicants for the job.

Deciding who will lead the country’s second-largest police department is now up to the mayor, who received the names on Friday but has not released them.

In January, Chief Charlie Beck announced his retirement with more than a year left in his second term. The commissioners had said that the mayor would have the three finalists by June 1, and they came through early, allowing plenty of time for a new chief to be anointed before Beck’s June 27 departure.

