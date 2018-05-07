Snapchat Spectacles are A Fun Way to Capture Life’s Little Moments

We go hands-on with the new and improved version of Snapchat's Spectacles - sunglasses with a tiny camera built into them!
Snapchat is selling a new and improved version of their Spectacles with a slimmer profile, better audio and video, faster transfers to your phone and water resistance. Snap lent us a pair for 48 hours to try out - here's my conclusion. For more of my thoughts on Spectacles, please check out my entire review here.
On the web:
