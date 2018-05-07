Woman Sentenced to 57 Months in Prison in Paris Hilton Hacking Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman on Monday was sentenced to 57 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution in a fraud case involving Paris Hilton.

Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in December, court records showed.

A criminal complaint against Bkhchadzhyan said she hacked into the email account of a celebrity who resided in Los Angeles.

The complaint said investigators obtained evidence from a Glendale home linked to Bkhchadzhyan, which included nude images of the victim, the victim's bank account information and impersonating the victim in emails and texts to her assistant and family members.

Bkhchadzhyan admitted to committing fraud against Hilton, said her attorney, Alex Kesel.

Hilton, who appeared at Bkhchadzhyan's sentencing in downtown L.A. on Monday, said Bkhchadzhyan charged some $40,000 on her credit cards.

“I’ve been hacked several times and I’m sick and tired of brushing it off...If people are going to try to hack me they will suffer the consequences. Today, I feel that justice was served, " Hilton told KTLA.

Kesel said he thought the sentencing was fair and that his client apologized to Hilton in court.

"My client has some serious drug addiction problems, and she’s trying to overcome that," the attorney said.



