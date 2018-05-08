2 Women Detained After Substance Thrown at LAPD Chief Charlie Beck

Two women have been detained after an unknown substance was thrown at Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck during a police commission meeting Tuesday morning, LAPD officials said.

Police were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m., LAPD Officer Christopher No said.

The substance landed on Chief Beck, police said, although officials did not say what the substance was. Hazardous materials investigators and Los Angeles Fire Department officials are working to identify the substance.

Activists at the meeting may have claimed that the ashes of Wakeisha Wilson, a woman who died in police custody back in 2016, were the substance thrown at Beck, LAPD spokesperson Josh Rubenstein told the Los Angeles Times.

While the detained women have not been identified, Black Lives Matter activists at the meeting told the Times that the people involved are Sheila Hines-Brim, who was Wilson’s aunt, and Melina Abdulla, a Cal State L.A. professor and BLM organizer.

No further information about the incident has been released by authorities.

Check back for developing updates to this story.