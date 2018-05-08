21-Year-Old Man Charged With Murdering Mother’s Caretaker With Meat Cleaver After Woman Found Dead in Whittier Backyard

A man was charged Tuesday with killing his mother’s caretaker, whose bloody body was discovered last week in the backyard of the home they shared in Whittier, prosecutors said.

Alan Bedros Gozukara, 21, is accused of using a meat cleaver to fatally stab the woman, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. last Friday, May 4, at their residence in the 12800 block of Stardell Street.

Gozukara was arrested later that day, and police said he had blood on him when he was taken into custody.

Investigators previously told KTLA the crime scene made it appears as if a “struggle” had taken place.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. A group of distraught family members went to the house in the wake of the incident last Friday to plead with detectives to confirm the victim’s identity.

Police initially said the man they arrested was a relative of the victim.

Officials did not release further details about Gozukara’s mother or whether she was home when her caretaker was attacked.

The 21-year-old is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, May 9, prosecutors said.

He could face up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

He was being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Chinatown, inmate records show.

