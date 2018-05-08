5 Injured in Back-to-Back Shootings in Downtown San Diego

Five people were injured in back-to-back shootings Monday night in downtown San Diego’s East Village, police said.

The first happened on the corner of 15th Street and Island Avenue about 11 p.m., police Capt. Mike Holden said. Three men and one woman were standing on the east sidewalk, just north of Island, when two men approached and started firing.

One resident in a nearby building, Patricia Botello, said the shooting “went on and on like it wasn’t going to stop.”

Officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Although two of them had serious injuries, all four are expected to survive, Holden said.

