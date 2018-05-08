$50,000 Reward Offered for Man Killed Last Year in Leimert Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A $50,000 reward was offered in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man who was killed last September in Leimert Park.

The reward for information about what happened to Philip Osby was announced on Tuesday at a Los Angeles Police Department news conference.

"We really need your help at this time," said his widow Michelle Ash at the conference. "If you know anything please let us know to bring us peace."

Osby was killed on Sept. 17, 2017 in the 2600 block of Vernon Avenue, police said.

The father was killed during the early morning hours and afterward his alleged killers took his vehicle for two months before it was recovered, said LAPD Sgt. Paul Funicello.

"We're still pursuing multiple leads," Funicello said. "But we've come to a point where we need the community's help. Any and all tips will be welcomed."

The LAPD also released an eight-second video on YouTube of two male suspects. One of the men is seen wearing a light-colored hat and shirt and holding what appears to be a gun in the video. Another man is shown standing next to the first man and walking.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call LAPD Sgt. Funicello or Officer Robert Jamieson of Operations-South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5110.