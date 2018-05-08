We’re celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day with Sprinkles Cupcakes, Ice Cream and Cookies. On Teacher Appreciation Day, give the gift of Sprinkles. Go big with a dozen customized/message box or a small (but oh so sweet) mini sampler! There's something for every teacher with vegan, gluten free, and sugar free options. Sprinkles has locations all over Southern California. For more info, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day With Sprinkles Cupcakes, Ice Cream and Cookies
