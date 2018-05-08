High School Student in Chula Vista Charged With Recruiting Classmates to Smuggle Drugs From Mexico

A high school senior in Chula Vista was charged Monday in federal court with recruiting classmates to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States, officials said.

Phillip Junior Webb, 18, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and smuggling foreign nationals into the U.S. for financial gain, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s Office.

Webb is accused of recruiting at least four students between July and Oct. 23 of last year to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S. on multiple occasions, according to the criminal complaint.

Webb asked the minors to strap methamphetamine and fentanyl onto their bodies as they crossed from the San Ysidro or Otay Mesa ports of entry into the U.S., according to the U.S. attorney’s Office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.