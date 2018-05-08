FBI Descends on Adelanto City Hall, Mayor’s Home in Wake of Corruption Probe: Sources

Federal agents executed search warrants at Adelanto City Hall and the home of Mayor Rich Kerr on Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the situation.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed agents were executing federal search warrants in the city on Tuesday, but declined to comment further because the affidavits in support of the warrants were under seal.

Kerr was seen being removed from his home in handcuffs Tuesday morning, according to a report in the Victorville Daily Press. The official, however, told The Times that Kerr had not been arrested.

