L.A. Unified Teachers to Join Other School Employees in 1-Day Strike on May 15

A one-day strike by L.A. Unified support staff could shut down schools May 15 — especially now that the teachers union is urging its members to take part.

Local 99 of Service Employees International, which represents most nonteaching employees, spread the word of its strike Sunday. The union says it is protesting illegal anti-labor activity by L.A. Unified. But it is also at loggerheads with the school system over wage increases and staffing levels.

L.A. Unified denies acting improperly and could seek an injunction to halt the strike.

United Teachers Los Angeles asked members Tuesday to respect Local 99’s picket lines. UTLA also is mired in stalled contract negotiations with the district.

