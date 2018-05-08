× Man Charged With Fatally Shooting L.A. Sheriff’s Sergeant in Lancaster Confessed to the Execution-Style Killing: Records

The man charged in the 2016 execution-style slaying of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant confessed to the shooting and told police he emptied his revolver into the officer’s body, according to records made public Monday.

Trenton Lovell, who is awaiting trial in the murder of Sgt. Steve Owen, told investigators he shot the veteran law enforcement officer in the face in Lancaster and then “walked up and … finished the job” by firing several rounds into Owen’s prone body.

Lovell’s statement was contained in a memorandum released by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, which concluded that Deputy Zachary Anderson used lawful force when he shot and wounded Lovell during the October 2016 confrontation.

According to the memorandum, Lovell made the statement to investigators following his arrest and it was recorded.

