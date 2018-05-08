Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Model and the author of “The 5-Day Real Food Detox” Nikki Sharp joined us live with tips from her new book “Meal Prep Your Way to Weight Loss - 28 Days to a Fitter, Healthier You”. The book is a 4 week program for eating clean, featuring more than 100 healthy recipes with time saving advance prep methods. The book is available in book stores everywhere and online. You can also follow Nikki on social media.